Anxious moments turn to relief on Chiefs practice field

Chiefs Kingdom held their collective breaths on Tuesday after social media reported that Tyreek Hill was carted off the practice field at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Tuesday in St. Joseph. However, Hill is expected to be okay after suffering a bruised quad in training camp. He took a hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland and left Tuesday’s practice. Hill was cleared last week by the NFL after an investigation into domestic violence and child abuse. The three-time Pro Bowler accrued over 18-hundred all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns for KC last season. .

