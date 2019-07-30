MLB Recaps: Royals, Keller struggle. Scherzer back on the IL. Brewers add starting pitcher

>>Royals Lose To Blue Jays

(Kansas City, MO) — Brad Keller yielded four runs on eight hits, three of them homers, in the Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Relievers Tim Hill and Josh Staumont surrendered three runs in the ninth to turn a one-run deficit into four. Cheslor Cuthbert singled in two runs in sixth for KC to tie the score at three. The Royals are 4-and-6 in their last 10.

>>Royals Still Hopeful To Make More Deals

The trade deadline is tomorrow afternoon and the Royals hope to be involved. They are trying to move speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton, who can be a free agent after the season. They have already dealt Homer Bailey, Jake Diekman, Martin Maldonado and Terrance Gore. While clubs have inquired about Whit Merrifield, Royals general manager Dayton Moore has made it clear they would seek a king’s ransom to trade him.

>>Royals Will Go With Montgomery Tonight

Mike Montgomery will make his third start for the Royals tonight against the Blue Jays in Kansas City. Montgomery will be stretched out to 85 pitches after beginning the season as a Cubs’ reliever. Toronto will counter with Sean Reid-Foley.

>>Nats’ Scherzer Put Back On IL

(Washington, DC) — The Nationals will be without ace Max Scherzer for a while. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has a minor rhomboid strain and the Nationals put him on the 10-day injured list. He won seven starts in June, but went on the IL earlier this month with inflammation under his right shoulder. After one five-inning no decision start last Thursday, he is back on the IL. While he is eligible to be activated on August 5th, manager Dave Martinez said that is not a target date. Martinez said they just want him to be 100-percent before coming back so the issue doesn’t continue.

>>Brewers Acquire Lyles From Pirates

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are adding right-hander Jordan Lyles to their starting rotation. They’ve acquired the 28-year-old from the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitching prospect Cody Ponce. Lyles was with Milwaukee for part of last season, going 1-and-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances out of the bullpen. He was 5-and-7 with a 5.36 ERA in 17 starts with the Pirates this season.

>>Phillies Obtain Vargas From Mets

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Phillies are making a push to make the playoffs by bolstering their rotation, They acquired veteran pitcher Jason Vargas from the Mets for minor league catcher Austin Bossart. The 36-year-old left-hander is 6-and-5 with a 4.01 ERA this season. Philadelphia also received cash to help offset Vargas’ contact.

This news is of importance to Cardinals fans. While St. Louis is tied for first in the Central Division and just one game ahead of Milwaukee, the Wild Card comes into play and with the Nationals leading the Wild Card standings and the Phillies are tied with Milwaukee one game back of the second wild spot.