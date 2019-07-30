Missouri lawmaker dies; Roeber chaired House Education Committee

The chairwoman of the Missouri House Education Committee has died.

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, tells Missourinet that State Rep. Rebecca Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, passed away overnight while on a family vacation in Colorado.

Roeber, who was first elected to the House in 2014, chaired the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.

She suffered serious injuries in a March head-on collision on Highway 50 in west-central Missouri’s Syracuse. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Roeber crossed the center line on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle.

In a statement, Speaker Haahr says Roeber “will forever be remembered for being a champion for Missouri’s students.”