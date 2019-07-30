Chiefs cornerback suffers Achilles injury

Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser suffered what appears to be a season-ending torn Achilles’ tendon. Reaser was carted off the field and head coach Andy Reid revealed the seriousness of the injury after practice in St. Joseph. He suffered a quad injury in camp last year, but played well in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Three others left practice with injuries. They were wide receiver Gehrig Dieter with back spasms, running back Marcus Marshall with a groin strain and offensive lineman Mitch Schwartz with a back issue.

