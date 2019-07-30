Cardinals acquire lefty reliever. Goldschmidt earns NL honor. Bader sent to the minors.

>>Cardinals Host Cubs Tonight

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals host the division rival Cubs tonight. Adam Wainwright opposes Chicago’s Yu Darvish. The Cards and Cubs are tied for first in the NL Central at 56-and-49.

>>Cards’ Paul Goldschmidt Named NL Player Of The Week

The surging Paul Goldschmidt is being honored by MLB. The Cardinals first baseman was named the National League Player of the Week yesterday after he tied a St. Louis record by homering in six straight games last week. Goldschmidt hit .345 with 13 RBI in seven games. The 31-year-old has earned NL Player of the Week honors on three occasion in his career.

>>Cards Demote Harrison Bader, Acquire Zac Rosscup

The Cardinals are demoting Harrison Bader. The center fielder was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after posting career-lows in batting average and slugging percentage this season. St. Louis has also acquired left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. The 31-year-old has a 5.00 ERA in 28 games for the Mariners, Blue Jays and the Dodgers this season. He will be assigned to Memphis.