Bicyclist finds decaying body near Missouri campsite

A grisly discovery on Monday in southwest Missouri’s McDonald County. A bicyclist found a woman’s decaying body near the Shady Beach Campground between Noel and Ginger Blue. The body was discovered next to a suitcase and authorities believe the woman had originally been stuffed inside.

Investigators think the suitcase was tossed from a vehicle, rolled down a steep hill and the body eventually fell out.

McDonald County Sheriff Mike Hall says the body had been there for quite some time.

The body has not yet been identified. An autopsy will take place today in Springfield.

By Sarah Novotny of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin