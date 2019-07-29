WATCH: Royals frustrate Indians pitcher Bauer. Throws ball over center field wall from the pitcher’s mound

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer threw a ball over the wall at Kauffman Stadium as manager Terry Francona was coming to take him out of the game during the Royals 9-6 win over the Indians on Sunday.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor’s reaction is awesome! He looks back at the wall, towards the mound, back at the wall and then back at Bauer!!!

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. 😬#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 28, 2019

It happened during a five-run fifth inning for the Royals. Frustration started to build for Bauer who had a 5-2 lead heading into that inning but loaded the bases with nobody out. On a tap in front of the plate off the bat of Ryan O’Hearn, Bauer charged and tried to scoop the ball with his glove to force out Alex Gordon at the plate, but the ball rolled under his glove allowing a run to score. Bauer gave up two more singles before he was lifted by Francona. After the game, Bauer apologized for his actions.