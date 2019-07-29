Mizzou’s Ward wins U.S. Championship in long jump.

Mizzou Track & Field’s Ja’Mari Ward won the U.S. championship in the long jump. Ward, a two-time SEC Champion and two-time NCAA All-American, won the long jump with a season-best mark of 8.12m (26-7.75). His mark was a full two inches better than runner-up Will Claye. Unfortunately, Ward’s mark did not meet the world championship standard of 8.17m (26-9.75), which means he will not represent Team USA in Doha, Qator in October.

Former long-distance runner Karissa Schweizer finished runner-up in the 5000m run. With Schweizer’s second-place finish, she did qualify for the World Championships. Running in her home state of Iowa, Schweizer finished second in the 5000m run with a time of 15:17.03. Her season-best time of 15:01.63 at the Sunset Tour (July 9) is still the fastest time clocked by a U.S. female in 2019.