BillPollockShow – Cheetah is back for the @Chiefs. Best trade move @Cardinals? No move at all (PODCAST)

Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill spoke the media for the time since the Chiefs banished him after his then-fiancee accused him of injuring their son in a released audio. The NFL opted last week not to discipline Hill for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The Chiefs banned Hill from all team activities until the NFL completed its investigation and made a ruling. “I’m on a new journey as far as me growing as a father and as a human,” Hill said. There is still an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families. Hill set a franchise record with 1,479 yards receiving last season.

Based off of one comment from Dakota Hudson following the Cardinals 6-2 loss to the Astros, it may me re-think my position on what the Cardinals should do right before the trade deadline. Now I believe they should just do nothing which seems odd considering they are in first place in the Central Division. I’ll explain my position.