Soccer returning to St. Louis

The U.S. men’s soccer team will return to St. Louis later this summer. The club will face Uruguay at Busch Stadium on September 10th. Uruguay is ranked fifth in the most recent FIFA world rankings, while the U.S. is ranked 22nd.

It will be the first appearance by the U.S. men’s team in St. Louis since November 2015, when they played St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Busch in a World Cup qualifying match.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, starting at $35. The Cardinals expect the game to be a sellout. This will be the seventh soccer match ever played at Busch Stadium.