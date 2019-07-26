MLB recaps: Cardinals surge to the top, Royals lose in 14.

Paul Goldschmidt homered for the fourth time in as many games as the Cardinals finished off a four-game sweep of the Pirates with a 6-3 win in Pittsburgh. Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong also went deep for St. Louis, which won its fifth straight overall and is now 11-and-3 since the break. Miles Mikolas pitched six innings of three-run ball for the victory. Starling Marte, Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds plated runs for the Bucs, who have lost nine-of-11 to begin the second half. Joe Musgrove fell to 7-and-9 with the setback.

It’s the first time in Goldschmidt’s career that he has homered in four straight games. As a team, the Cardinals hit 12 home runs tying a franchise record for the number of homers in a four-game series.

>>Indians Outlast Royals In 14 Innings

(Kansas City, MO) — Jose Ramirez led off the 14th inning with a home run and Jake Bauers added an RBI single as the Indians topped the Royals 5-4 in Kansas City. Francisco Lindor led off the game with a home run. Nick Goody, the seventh of eight Cleveland pitchers, threw two scoreless innings to claim the win. The Indians are 10-and-2 in their last 12. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in defeat. Jorge Solar had a sac-fly in the 14th to pull KC within one. Brian Flynn took the loss. The Royals had won seven of their previous nine games.

>>Cruz’s Three Homers Carry Twins Past White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — Nelson Cruz went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI as the Twins cruised to a 10-3 win over the White Sox in Chicago. Miguel Sano and Max Kepler also went yard for Minnesota, which won despite committing four errors. Jose Berrios allowed just three runs over seven innings for his ninth win as Minnesota snapped a two-game skid. Yoan Moncada homered for the White Sox. Lucas Giolito allowed seven runs over five innings to take the loss for Chicago, which has lost three in-a-row and 11 of its last 14 games.

>>Rockies Outslug Nats, Spoil Scherzer’s Return

(Washington, DC) — Ian Desmond homered and Daniel Murphy plated the go-ahead run in a two-run ninth inning as the Rockies rallied to beat the Nationals 8-7 in D.C. Murphy also homered in the eighth, while Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson went deep earlier in the game for Colorado, which avoided a four-game sweep and won for just the fourth time in 20 games. Anthony Rendon belted a three-run homer and Matt Adams had a solo shot for the Nats, who had won their previous three. Max Scherzer allowed three runs in five innings in his return from the 10-day injured list. Fernando Rodney suffered his first blown save and took the loss.