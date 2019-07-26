Cardinals fans in Springfield can watch Matt Carpenter this weekend

Matt Carpenter will continue a rehab assignment in the minors leagues and shift from Memphis to Springfield where he’ll be in the lineup for the Class double-A team at home starting Friday. In two games at the Triple-A level he went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts and a walk.

Carpenter is rehabbing from back spasms and a bone bruise on his leg after fouling a ball off. Carpenter has spent two stints on the IL. Carpenter and the club also decided he needed more time to work out his swing issues. Carpenter is batting a career-low .215 with only ten homers…the fewest since he recorded eight in 2013.

There were concerns about Carpenter’s slow start in 2018 when he was batting .215 as late as June 3rd with only seven homers. A hot second half recovered his season where he finished with a .257 average and 36 home runs.

“He’s feeling better, but the results weren’t there as far as the numbers,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “We trust the opinion that he’s moving toward a positive place again. Continue to get some at-bats and make sure he feels like he’s ready to go.”