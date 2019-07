Governor Parson will announce tomorrow the next leader of the Missouri National Guard. A press conference at the Missouri Capitol will unveil the governor’s choice as the state’s next Adjutant General.

Adjutant General Steve Danner, who is retiring, has been serving in the position since 2009. Danner is a former State Senator from northwest Missouri’s Hale.

Missourinet will be at Thursday’s 10:15 a.m. press conference and have more on the story afterwards.

