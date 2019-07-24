BillPollockShow — The Cardinals are coming. Andy Reid addresses Tyreek Hill’s return (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said “we’re comfortable” with Tyreek Hill being able to return to the team as training camp opened with rookies in St. Joseph. It was Reid’s first public statements since the NFL announced last Friday that Hill would not be suspended after an investigation into injuries suffered by his son in the home. The Pro Bowl wideout missed all of the off-season workouts. Hill is expected to report Friday when veterans check in at the Missouri Western campus.