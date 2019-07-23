MLB recaps: Goldy rocks! Watch his go-ahead granny. Bullpen holds on for St. Louis, closes gap on Chicago in Central

>>Goldschmidt’s Big Blast Lifts Cardinals Over Bucs In 10

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the top of the 10th and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pirates 6-5 in Pittsburgh.

Matt Wieters also homered for St. Louis, which has won eight-of-10. Chasen Shreve got credit for the win and Carlos Martinez his ninth save. Josh Bell had an RBI double and Jung Ho Kang a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to bring the Bucs within one. Kevin Newman was thrown out at home on a single by Jacob Stallings with one out. Watch below

Pittsburgh has lost eight-of-10.

>>Giants Storm Past Cubs With Three-Run Eighth

(San Francisco, CA) — The Giants reeled off three runs in the eighth inning as they stormed past the Cubs 5-4 in San Francisco. Austin Slater tied the game with an RBI-double before scoring the go-ahead run on a Joe Panik double. Trevor Gott earned the win to improve to 7-and-0 and Sam Dyson notched his second save. San Francisco has won nine-of-10. Kyle Schwarber and Robel Garcia homered for the Cubs. Pedro Strop gave up three runs in the eighth to get tagged with the loss. The Cubs have dropped two in-a-row. The Cardinals have moved to within 1.5 games of first place.

>>Reds, Suarez Best Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Eugenio Suarez hit a pair of two-run homers, including one with two outs in the top of the ninth to lift the Reds to a 6-5 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Tyler Saladino’s grand slam in the bottom of the eighth had given the Brewers a short-lived 5-4 lead. Wandy Peralta got credit for the win and Jared Hughes his first save. Jeremy Jeffress blew the save in the ninth for Milwaukee and took the loss. Yasmani Grandal also doubled in a run for the Brewers, who had won five of their previous six games.

>>D’backs Double Up O’s

(Phoenix, AZ) — Adam Jones finished 3-for-4 with an RBI against his former team as the Diamondbacks doubled up the Orioles 6-3 in Phoenix. Eduardo Escobar tripled twice, drove in a run and scored twice for the D’backs, who are 5-and-5 since the break. Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball for the win to improve to 9-and-6 on the year. Greg Holland closed it out for his 17th save. Hanser Alberto and Renato Nunez both homered for Baltimore in the fifth inning. Aaron Brooks fell to 2-and-4 with the loss.