Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals are two of the world’s most valuable sports franchises

In Forbes’ latest ranking of the top 50 sports teams, more than half of the list is compiled of NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys, with an estimated worth of $5 billion, top the list, followed by the New York Yankees, at $4.6 billion and Spanish soccer club Real Madrid, at $4.24 billion.

Nine NBA teams made the list, including three in the top 10. No National Hockey League teams were represented in the top 50.

Forbes reports that Manchester United was the world’s only pro sports team worth more than $2 billion in 2012. In 2019, there are at least 50, including almost every NFL team.

Coming in a tie at 47th place are the Chiefs and Cardinals.

47 (tie) | Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Value: $2.1 billion

1-Year % Change: 0%

Owners: Lamar Hunt family

Operating Income: $60 million

47 (tie) | St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Value: $2.1 billion

1-Year % Change: 11%

Owner: William DeWitt Jr.

Operating Income: $65 million