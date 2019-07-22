Dixon optimistic about General Motors expansion in Wentzville

Missouri’s top economic development official is optimistic about a possible $1 billion expansion at the sprawling General Motors (GM) plant in Wentzville.

State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon told Capitol reporters in Jefferson City last week that he and his staff have daily conversations with GM.

“Those conversations continue but they have not finalized at this point. We’re very optimistic, but they are ongoing conversations,” Dixon says.

Dixon indicates GM’s decision could be coming soon.

“We think it’s a very positive conversation, we expect them to conclude soon, but they’re still ongoing,” says Dixon.

Legislation aimed at attracting the expansion has been signed by Governor Mike Parson. It would provide $5 million per year in tax credits over ten years to automakers that invest at least $750 million in plant upgrades.

The legislation also includes the Fast Track provision, which allows Missourians to receive advanced training in high-demand areas. Fast Track was a top priority for Parson and Dixon.

GM’s Wentzville plant has about 4,600 employees. The plant produces vehicles such as the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado.

Bill supporters say plant expansion would ensure that production remains in Wentzville long-term.

Governor Parson says GM has 178 suppliers across Missouri, with the plant supporting more than 12,000 jobs statewide.

Dixon spoke to reporters last week at the Statehouse, after Parson announced that Bayer will be relocating its North American Crop Science Division to Creve Coeur, bringing 500 new jobs there.

Parson tells reporters he expects more positive job announcements in the next 60 to 90 days.

