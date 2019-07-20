MLB recaps: WATCH Cardinals big rally as they score 10 runs in one inning

>>Cardinals Hold On To Beat Reds

(Cincinnati, OH) — Carlos Martinez got Joey Votto to ground out with the tying run on third base in the bottom of the ninth to secure the Cardinals 12-11 win in Cincinnati. St. Louis put up a 10-spot in the sixth, capped by a Jose Martinez three-run homer. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and drove in four overall in the win, the Cards third-straight.

The last time that the Cardinals won a game after trailing by seven-plus runs was also at Great American Ball Park and also involved 10 runs: May 12, 2002, when the Cardinals won, 10-8.

Journeyman catcher Ryan Lavarnway, playing in his first major league game since last September, went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBI. Jessie Winker singled home a pair in the ninth to make it a one-run game. David Bell, along with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, were ejected between the first and second innings for arguing balls and strikes. It was Bell’s seventh ejection of the year, a new club-record.

>>Mercado leads Indians over Royals

(Cleveland, OH) — Rookie Oscar Mercado went 5 for 5 and drove in two runs as Cleveland won its sixth straight game, beating Kansas City 10-5.

Mercado had an RBI double in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth. He also scored twice. Mercado is batting .423 (11 for 26) with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last eight games. He was called up from Triple-A Columbus on May 14 and became the 12th Indians rookie since 1913 to have at least five hits in a game.

Shane Bieber (9-3), making his second start since being named MVP of the All-Star Game held at Progressive Field, allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

>>Cubs Clip Padres On Eighth-Inning Error

(Chicago, IL) — Addison Russell scored the go-ahead run on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Cubs clipped the Padres 6-5 at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo smacked a grand slam and Javier Baez also homered for Chicago, which has won three in-a-row and six of its last seven games. Pedro Strop got the win and Craig Kimbrel his fifth save. Craig Stammen took the loss for San Diego, which led 3-0 early. Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and Josh Naylor a game-tying, pinch-hit solo shot in the eighth for the Friars. San Diego has lost six-of-seven.