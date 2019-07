The husband and wife coaching duo of Wayne and Susan Kreklow have led the Mizzou Volleyball program since 2000. In 19 seasons, they won 413 matches. The Kreklow’s led the Tigers to 15 NCAA Tournaments and two SEC Championships. Prior to that, they led a very successful program at Columbia College.

On Friday morning, Wayne explained why now was the perfect time to step away from coaching.

The hardest part of leaving, according to Susan, are the players.