MLB recaps: Watch Edman rescue the Cardinals. Royals keep rolling

>>Redbirds Rally To Best Reds

(Cincinnati, OH) — Tommy Edman blasted his first career grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as the Cardinals rallied past the Reds 7-4 in Cincinnati. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth and singled in another in the sixth. Dakota Hudson picked up his ninth win, giving up three runs over five innings. St. Louis is 5-and-1 in its last six. Eugenio Suarez hit his 24th home run in the first and added a sac-fly in the third as the Reds jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Reliever Robert Stephenson took the loss. Cincinnati has lost seven-of-nine.

>>Royals Sweep Four-Game Set With White Sox

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals finished off a four-game sweep of the White Sox with a 6-5 win in Kansas City. Jorge Soler smacked a two-run homer during a five-run third inning for the Royals, who are 6-and-1 since the break. Cheslor Cuthbert also went deep in the victory. Brad Keller allowed four runs, two earned, over six-and-a-third frames for the win. Ian Kennedy gave up a run in the ninth but held on for his 16th save. Yoan Moncada homered and Jose Abreu drove in two for Chicago, which has lost seven straight to begin the second half. Ross Detwiler didn’t make it out of the third inning and took the loss.

>>Brewers Push Past Diamondbacks

(Phoenix, AZ) — Orlando Arcia singled to drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Brewers pushed past the Diamondbacks 5-1 in Phoenix. Milwaukee tacked on three in the inning after a throwing error by Arizona catcher Carson Kelly and a sac fly from Jesus Aguilar. Ryan Braun tacked on an insurance home run in the ninth for Milwaukee. Zach Davies got the win after allowing just one run over seven innings for the Brewers, who have won three straight. Jake Lamb drove in the lone run for Arizona. Merrill Kelly only allowed one run over seven innings for the Diamondbacks but did not factor into the decision. Yoan Lopez was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs in the eighth for Arizona, which has lost three of its last five.

>>Strasburg 3-for-3 With Five RBI As Nats Blast Braves

(Cumberland, GA) — Stephen Strasburg’s three-run homer capped an eight-run third inning as the Nationals blasted the Braves 13-4 at SunTrust Park. Strasburg finished 3-for-3 with five RBI while pitching three-run ball into the sixth for the win. He’s now 12-and-4. Victor Robles added a two-run double during the big inning for the Nats, who are 4-and-2 since the break. Nick Markakis homered for the Braves, who have lost three in-a-row after starting the second half with four straight wins. Kyle Wright didn’t survive the third and fell to 0-and-3.

>>Phillies Rally Past Dodgers

(Philadelphia, PA) — Rhys Hoskins’ go-ahead, two-run single capped a four-run seventh inning as the Phillies rallied past the Dodgers 7-6 in Philadelphia. Bryce Harper drove in two and scored twice, while Adam Haseley hit his first career home run for the Phils, who earned a split of the four-game set. Ranger Suarez picked up the win and Hector Neris notched his 18th save despite allowing a solo shot to Alex Verdugo in the ninth. Kike Hernandez homered twice and drove in four for LA, which finished 4-and-3 on its trip. Matt Beaty also went deep in the setback. Dylan Floro took the loss.