Mizzou pleads case before NCAA appeal board

The University of Missouri is awaiting a final ruling in their appeal to sanctions handed down earlier this year by the NCAA. Mizzou leaders and its legal team presented its final argument Thursday in front of the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee in Indianapolis. The school is appealing sanctions placed on the football, baseball and softball teams for academic misconduct violations, including a one-year postseason ban for each sport. It could take months for the appeals committee to announce their final ruling.

Missouri chancellor Alex Cartwright, athletic director Jim Sterk and university attorneys were in Indianapolis to appeal NCAA penalties, which includes a Tigers’ football bowl ban for 2019. The NCAA Appeals Committee normally takes four to eight weeks to render a decision. In January, a NCAA infractions panel penalized Missouri after it was found guilty of academic fraud.