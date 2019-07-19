KFVS: Juden says upcoming Missouri state audit is a targeted attack on his reputation

Former Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Drew Juden says the state auditor’s office will be releasing an audit soon about the DPS director’s office.

In an exclusive interview with Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS, Juden describes the audit as a targeted attack on his reputation.

KFVS also spoke exclusively to former Governor Eric Greitens, who defended Juden during an on-camera interview, calling him “one of the best people I know.”

In November, Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) requested that State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D) audit the DPS director’s office. Parson appointed former Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Sandy Karsten as DPS Director last August. After she was appointed, Karsten requested that the Office of Administration (OA) conduct an initial review of the DPS director’s office.

“Our initial review raised concerns that warranted a more in-depth examination of past public safety administration practices,” Karsten said in a November news release. “The previous state audit of the DPS Director’s office was completed nearly five years ago. A state audit is the appropriate next step to ensure the DPS Director’s office is fulfilling its obligations to the people of Missouri.”

DPS includes the Highway Patrol, the Missouri National Guard, Capitol Police, the Missouri Veterans Commission, the Missouri Gaming Commission and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Juden provided KFVS with two draft audits from Auditor Galloway’s office.

