Alabama picked to win the SEC. Georgia, Florida picked ahead of #Mizzou in the East

Alabama received 203 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 49 votes. Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,789 points, including 233 first-place votes, while Florida was second with 1,499 points and 21 votes to win the division. Missouri was third with 1,149 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,813 total points, while LSU was second with 1,493. Alabama received 253 first-place votes in the SEC West. Texas A&M was third with 1,268 points.

Alabama set a new record with 12 members selected to the First Team. The previous record was 10 by Alabama in 2017.

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s thrilling classic. The game was the most-watched and highest-rated regular-season college football game on any network in seven years with a 10.1 rating and 17.5 million viewers. It also marked the second most-watched SEC Championship ever in 26 years since the game debuted in 1992.

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (233) 1789 Florida (21) 1499 Missouri (3) 1149 South Carolina (1) 883 Tennessee (1) 804 Kentucky (1) 798 Vanderbilt 358

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

School Points Alabama (253) 1813 LSU (5) 1493 Texas A&M 1268 Auburn (1) 1090 Mississippi State (1) 769 Ole Miss 504 Arkansas 343