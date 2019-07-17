St. James Youth Football Club vandalized

As communities across Missouri are transitioning from baseball to football, fans, coaches and players are getting excited about the start of camps and the season later this summer and fall. In the town of St. James, with a population of just over 4,000 in Phelps County, that excitement turned to disgust and anger.

According to the St. James Youth Football Facebook page, as board members were preparing for the start of camp, they discovered their storage room was broken into. The suspect or suspects emptied uniform and gear containers, poured chemicals and urinated on uniforms, helmets, and other gear. Shoulder pads and helmets were also stolen. Every practice jersey, pants, game jersey, and pad inserts had chemicals and urine on them.

The board is asking if any have information about the suspects to call the St. James Police Department at (573) 265-3777.