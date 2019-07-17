In Kansas City, presidential candidate Buttigieg praises Veterans Community Project, says country is still struggling to support the troops (AUDIO)

Democrat for President Pete Buttigieg joined Jason Kander in Kansas City to learn more about the city’s Veterans Community Project (VCP) . Kander, a Democrat and veterans’ activist, is now working on taking the service for homeless former service members nationwide.

The night before, he entertained a thousand people at a campaign fundraiser in Kansas City and announced he has raised more than any other presidential candidate in his party in the second quarter — more than $25 million.

Buttigieg, in a press conference, praised the group formed and run by former service members, saying it’s services are necessary, “not as a gift but as the country’s way of keeping a promise. You’ve got Americans who pledged to put their life on the line, not necessarily even knowing what that would mean and many of whom now face challenges, some of them as a direct consequence of their service to the country.”

The services of VCP include providing tiny houses for homeless veterans and walk-in support services for “every type of veteran facing every type of problem.”

During his only stop in Missouri Wednesday, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, took questions about his candidacy and his plans to help veterans. He touted a community support group for veterans in his city that he says taps volunteers who are “experts in their own communities” to help.

“This does not have to be driven from Washington,”Buttigieg said. “The question is how can federal policy be a wind at their back.”

Thanks to KCUR for press conference audio.