Parson praises Bayer’s decision to bring 500 new jobs to Missouri

Missouri’s governor announced Tuesday that Bayer will be relocating its North American Crop Science Division to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, bringing hundreds of new jobs.

Governor Mike Parson (R) briefed Capitol reporters at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, where he was joined by Bayer executives and other leaders.

“The salaries (for the new jobs) will average $110,000 a year, with a capital investment of over $164 million,” Parson says.

Parson also says Bayer has made a commitment to retain about 4,400 current jobs in Creve Coeur and Chesterfield, which are both in St. Louis County.

Bayer completed the acquisition of Monsanto in 2018.

The jobs announcement follows the governor’s recent trade mission to Europe. Parson says the new jobs will benefit the entire state, not just Creve Coeur.

“You know what it does, it benefits some kid in rural Missouri the opportunity to go to work for Bayer, gives them the opportunity to go to St. Louis County to be productive citizens up there,” says Parson.

Parson says it’s important for all of Missouri to do well, adding that this investment will enhance the state’s already successful ag-tech industry.

It’s unclear when the jobs will move to Creve Coeur. Bayer executives tell Missourinet some of the jobs will come from North Carolina, while others will be hired in Creve Coeur.

Parson was joined at the press conference by Bayer Commercial Operations North America President Lisa Safarian, State Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Rob Dixon and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Director Dixon describes Bayer’s decision as a “monumental investment” in Missouri. Dixon tells reporters the decision also signifies Bayer’s confidence in Missouri as a place to do business.

“Missouri is the global ag-tech leader, undisputed global ag-tech leader,” Dixon says. “St. Louis County is the epicenter of our ag-tech economy.”

Dixon says Missouri is using about $37 million in incentives for the project.

Page, a former Democratic State Representative from Creve Coeur, also joined the GOP Governor, highlighting bipartisanship.

“Bayer’s investment here is a testament to St. Louis County’s talented workforce and our status as the global epicenter of plant science and agriculture technology,” says Page.

Ms. Safarian tells reporters Bayer also has a manufacturing plant in Kansas City, along with the headquarters in St. Louis.

Governor Parson says Missouri’s $88 billion agricultural industry employs more than 378,000 people.

