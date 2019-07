Missouri defensive end Tre Williams is getting two years of probation following an incident involving an ex-girlfriend last December. Williams pleaded guilty last week to a reduced misdemeanor charge of first-offense peace disturbance after initially facing a felony charge of domestic assault. Authorities say he was arrested in Columbia after a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle turned physical. Afterwards, Williams was suspended indefinitely and sat out the Liberty Bowl.

