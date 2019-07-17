How did Missouri’s U.S. House members vote on resolution to scold Trump for ‘squad’ tweet?

The Democratic-led U.S. House has voted 240-187 to publicly discipline President Donald Trump for telling four Congresswomen of color to go back to their countries. Of the four members, three were born in the U.S. A resounding criticism of the president’s tweet is that the message was racist, even though Trump fired back on Twitter that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.

Tuesday evening’s House vote was mostly along party lines with four Republicans and one Independent from other states supporting the resolution. Democrats Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City and Lacy Clay of St. Louis supported the resolution and Missouri’s Republican members opposed it.

During debate, Cleaver stormed off and let a different member preside because he says the House would rather fight, instead of conduct themselves in a civil and respectful way.

“We don’t ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate. That’s what this is,” says Cleaver. “We want to just fight. I abandon the chair.”

Cleaver, whose district is primarily Kansas City, also represents three GOP-leaning counties – Lafayette, Ray and Saline.

In a statement from U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, he does not condemn Trump’s comment, but says the focus should be about how destructive House Democrats’ policies would be for the economy, health care system and security. He says just because the so-called squad “constantly insults and attacks the president” is not a reason to adopt their “unacceptable tactics”.

According to national media reports, the resolution passed carries no legal consequences.

