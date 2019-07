Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

It would have been really easy for Kelly Bryant to change his mind and leave Columbia after the NCAA leveled ridiculous penalties on Mizzou athletics for a rogue tutor. Bryant quickly put an end to any speculation of him bailing. His decision won over his teammates and when you hear the story on today’s podcast, you’ll be cheering louder for him this fall.