MLB recaps: Junis strikes out career high for KC. Mikolas goes the distance for STL

>>Junis Strikes Out 10 In Royals’ Victory

(Kansas City, MO) — Jakob Junis allowed one run over seven innings while striking out a career-best 10 in the Royals’ 5-2 win over the White Sox in Kansas City. Nicky Lopez had two hits and two RBI in the win. Ian Kennedy picked up his 14th save as the Royals won for the third time in four games since the All-Star break. Lucas Giolito gave up three runs in six frames to lose for the first time in seven decisions against the Royals. James McCann homered for Chicago. The White Sox have lost four straight since the break.

>>Mikolas, O’Neill Carry Cards Past Pirates

(St. Louis, MO) — Miles Mikolas scattered eight hits in a complete game shutout as the Cardinals blanked the Pirates 7-0 at Busch Stadium. Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI. Paul Goldschmidt added an RBI double, two walks and scored three runs as St. Louis won its third straight. Bryan Reynolds was the only Pirate with multiple hits, going 3-for-4 with a double. Joe Musgrove fell to 6-and-8, giving up five runs in four-and-two-thirds. The Bucs have dropped four in-a-row.

>>Reds Rally To Knock Off Cubs

(Chicago, IL) — Eugenio Suarez, Yasiel Puig and Curt Casali belted solo homers as the Reds rallied to defeat the Cubs 6-3 at Wrigley Field. Luis Castillo struck out 10 in six innings to pick up his ninth win. Raisel Iglesias got the final five outs for his 17th save. The Reds are 2-and-4 in their last six. Kyle Schwarber homered for Chicago. Steve Cishek took the loss in relief. The Cubs had their three-game winning streak snapped.

>>Fried, Freeman Lift Braves Over Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Max Fried didn’t give up a run over five innings, propelling the Braves to a 4-2 win against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Fried is now 10-and-4. Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer in the fourth to give Atlanta the lead and Austin Riley singled in a run in the seventh. The Braves have won five straight and eight-of-nine. Ryan Braun homered and Keston Hiura drove in a run with a triple for Milwaukee. Adrian Houser fell to 2-and-4, giving up four runs in six frames. The Brewers have lost five of their last six games.