Missouri high court rules in high-profile child murder case

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld today a lower court’s decision in the death sentence of 51-year-old Craig Wood. In 2017, Wood was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2014 kidnapping, raping and killing of 10-year-old Hailey Owens.

Wood appealed his sentence and his public defender argued that Missouri’s death penalty system is unconstitutional. His attorney says it allows a judge to order a death sentence when the jury does not make a unanimous decision.

