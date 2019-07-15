WATCH: Goldy goes deep for the Redbirds. Soler smashes his 25th in Royals loss

>>Cardinals Down D’backs In Rubber Match

(St. Louis, MO) — Paul Goldschmidt smacked a two-run homer against his former team as the Cardinals defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2 in St. Louis. Yairo Munoz drove in a run and scored for the Redbirds, who took two-of-three in the series. Adam Wainwright struck out seven over seven shutout innings for the win. Carlos Martinez recorded the final out for his fifth save. Domingo Leyba and Tim Locastro plated runs in the ninth for Arizona. Zack Greinke was tagged for all five runs in six frames as he fell to 10-and-4 with the loss.

>>Tigers Outscore Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Harold Castro had a career-high four hits, including two in a seven-run third inning, as the Tigers pounded out 19 hits to defeat the Royals 12-8 in Kansas City. The third inning included a Jeimer Candelario bases-clearing double and a Gordon Beckham two-run homer. The Tigers snapped a five-game skid. Jorge Solar hit his 25th home run, doubled and drove in three KC runs. Brian Flynn, a late replacement for traded starter Homer Bailey, was roughed up for seven runs in two-plus innings to take the loss. The Royals are 3-and-7 in their last 10 games.

>>Cubs Pound Pirates

(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs hit two of their three home runs in the sixth inning as they beat the Pirates 8-3 at Wrigley Field. Jayson Heyward, Albert Almora Junior and Kyle Schwarber all went yard, while Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jose Quintana picked up his seventh win, giving up three over six innings. Chicago has won three-straight. Bryan Reynolds and Jung ho Kang had run-scoring hits for the Bucs. Trevor Williams gave up eight runs in five and a third to take the loss.

>>Giants Big Inning Tops Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Tyler Beede gave up three runs over six and two thirds and had an RBI single as the Giants beat the Brewers 8-3 in Milwaukee. San Francisco put up six runs in the seventh behind four hits, a sac fly, a bases-loaded walk, and a run-scoring ground out. The Giants took two-of-three and have won eight-of-10. Christian Yelich hit his Major League-leading 32nd homer and Lorenzo Cain had a run-scoring single for the Brewers. Corbin Burnes gave up four runs without recording an out in the seventh to fall to 1-and-5. Milwaukee has lost four of five and eight of 10.

>>Indians Edge By Twins

(Cleveland, OH) — Carlos Santana homered with two out in the seventh for the go-ahead run in the Indians’ 4-3 victory over the Twins in Cleveland. Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth after the leadoff batter reached on an error to log his 24th save. Cleveland salvaged the final game of the series to avoid a sweep. Marwin Gonzalez and Max Kepler delivered RBI-singles and Jake Cave was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh when the Twins scored all their runs. Trevor May took the loss. The Twins are 4-and-2 in their last six and own a six-and-a-half game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.