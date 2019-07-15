Royals ready to rebuild as club becomes sellers ahead of trade deadline

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals traded starter Homer Bailey to the Athletics for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell, a 2017 Oakland first-round pick. Merrell, who has speed, will report to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Merrell is batting .246 (71-for-289) with 13 doubles, four triples, two homers, 37 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 82 games with Oakland’s Double-A affiliate, Midland, this season. Last year, he was a mid-season All-Star with Stockton (A+), batting .267 (72-for-270) with 10 doubles, three triples and 38 runs scored in 62 games.

Bailey went 7-and-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 18 starts, including 3-and-0 with a 2.83 ERA in his last six. With the Royals on pace for another 100-loss season, they are entertaining offers for Martin Maldonado, Jake Diekman, Billy Hamilton, Wily Peralta and Lucas Duda, all in the final year of their contracts.