Odom takes center stage at SEC Media Day on Monday

Southeastern Conference media days begins Monday as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks the four-day event off with his annual media address about the state of the league and college football. The event takes place in Hoover, Alabama.

The spotlight on day one of the event will be on Mizzou’s Barry Odom along with LSU coach Ed Orgeron and Florida’s Dan Mullen.

Alabama and Georgia remain the division favorites. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide ended up winning, 35-28. However, Mizzou is hoping to build off of Odom’s best year at 8-5. Missouri’s Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr., Cale Garrett, LB, Sr. and DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr. will also be available for interviews.