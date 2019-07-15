Blues lock down Binnington with two-year contract

The Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues and Jordan Binnington agreed to terms on a two-year, $8.8 million contract over the weekend. The 26-year-old goalie, a restricted free agent, avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for July 20. Binnington set the rookie record for Stanley Cup Playoff wins, going 16-10 with a 2.46 GAA, .914 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games to help the Blues win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their 51-season history.

“I’m happy to get this deal done with the St. Louis Blues,” Binnington told the Blues website. “To the city of St. Louis, thank you for welcoming me in and trusting me to do me. I’m excited and motivated to keep doing my job and keep bringing success to the St. Louis Blues organization.”