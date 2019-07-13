Busch Brothers Battle in the Bluegrass State

(NASCAR)—Kurt and Kyle Busch wage a high-speed, high-stakes two-lap duel for the win at Kentucky, with older brother Kurt edging Kyle and claiming his first win this year.

Kurt, 40 (left), and Kyle, 34, got the jump on leader Joey Logano on the overtime restart and were never separated by more than a few feet—most usually by a few inches—with several chances to wreck each other. The winning margin for the older Busch was .076 of a second.

This is how it looked on NBCSN Saturday night:

It’s Kurt Busch’s first win for his new team. He’s racing for Chip Ganassi on a one-year contract. It’s his first trip to victory lane in thirty races and earns him a spot in the 16-driver playoffs.

Sometime-Missourian Clint Bowyer led forty laps in the middle section of the race and finished sixth, slightly strengthening his position among non-winning drivers competing for remaining playoff spots. Bowyer had dropped in the standings with three finishes of 30th or worse in the preceding four races.

NASCAR moves on to New Hampshire next weekend.

(Photo and video credit: NASCAR)