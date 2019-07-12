Molina to IL, Carp activated as Cards return from All-Star break

The Cardinals host the D’backs tonight to start the second half of the season.

Adam Wainwright opposes Arizona’s Robbie Ray. St. Louis is third in the NL Central at 44-44. The Cards are two games back in the NL Central and in the NL wild card race.

Yadier Molina is still having a problem with his thumb. The Cardinals catcher was placed on the 10-day injured list yesterday with a right thumb tendon strain.

This is Molina’s second IL stint this season with the same injury, having also missed time in May and June. St. Louis also activated Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL and purchased the contract of pitcher Chasen Shreve from Triple-A Memphis.