Missouri motorcycle helmet repeal bill vetoed

The motorcycle helmets will have to stay on. Gov. Mike Parson has vetoed today legislation with several major provisions, including one that would let motorcycle riders cruise without helmets.

On the final day of this year’s regular session, the Missouri Legislature passed the proposal that would repeal the state’s motorcycle helmet law for riders who are at least 18 years old and have health insurance.

The provision is included in Senate Bill 147, sponsored by Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville.

What’s the reason for vetoing the bill? Parson opposes another component in the legislation involving the way drivers have their licenses revoked when they don’t pay up for minor traffic ticket fines.

Whether lawmakers will try to override the governor’s decision during September’s annual veto session is unknown.

