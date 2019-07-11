Mizzou to feature Acy, Bryant, and Garrett at SEC Media Days

Mizzou Football season is nearly upon us and the official kickoff of the 2019 season begins next Monday as SEC Media Days begin in Hoover, Ala. The SEC announced attendees from all 14 league institutions Wednesday, including Mizzou’s squad that will be on the ground. Representing Mizzou will be fourth-year head coach Barry Odom, senior CB DeMarkus Acy, senior QB Kelly Bryant and senior LB Cale Garrett.

Mizzou’s session begins Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Coach Odom is slated to go live on the main stage at 12:05 p.m. (CT) on SEC Network and he will again be live at 2:10 p.m. (CT) on the main SEC Network set.