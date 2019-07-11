Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Insured losses from Missouri’s May tornadoes expected to reach at least $139 million

Insured losses from Missouri’s May tornadoes expected to reach at least $139 million

By

Tornadoes ripped through several parts of Missouri in May, including the capitol city. A Missouri Department of Insurance press release says the agency contacted insurance carriers in the state to determine the number of claims filed, related to the tornado damage, and the dollar amounts of the settlements of those claims.

Jefferson City tornado damage from May 22, 2019

According to the data submitted by the reporting insurance companies, insured losses are expected to be more than $139 million.

The department says across the industry and types of insurance, it appears that more than 60% of claims have been closed, with nearly 70% of residential property claims closed.

“I want to thank the Missouri insurance industry for their immediate response to the needs of the consumers in our state following the tornado events in May,” says Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration. “Their immediate actions have played a crucial role in helping those affected recover from their losses and resume their lives.”

The following data reflects losses through 6-30-2019:

Type of Insurance Claims Reported Losses Paid
Residential Property 2,901 $29,312,127
Commercial Property 517 $16,397,508
Business Interruption 33 $319,117
Personal Auto 1,212 $5,795,629
Commercial Auto 102 $602,544
All Other Lines 126 $1,368,996
Totals 4,891 $53,795,921

 

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet

Subscribe to our daily newsletter