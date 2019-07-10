Missourinet

Parson signs bill to create veterans’ treatment courts in Missouri

Gov. Parson (Photo courtesy of Gov. Parson’s Twitter page)

Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill into law creating a veterans’ treatment court. Bill Wise reports. House Bill 547, sponsored by Jefferson City Republican Dave Griffith, requires each Missouri circuit court to set up a veterans’ treatment court before August 2021. It allows prosecutors to divert criminal cases for military veterans and current military members with substance use or mental health disorders to a diversion program.

Preference will go to individuals who have combat service.

The prosecutor has the sole power to screen and divert a case and re-initiate criminal proceedings for cases that have been diverted.

The bill increases a criminal case surcharge from $1 to $5, which is assessed equally for prosecutor services and prosecutor training.

