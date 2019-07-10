Full 11 minute Hill audio released

The full 11 minute audio recording taken by the fiance of Kansas City Cheifs wide receiver Tyreek HIll was released by 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City on Tuesday. The recording provides context and clarity to clips of the recording that were aired by KC TV 5 two months ago.

In the recording, Tyreek Hill is contradicting his guilty plea from an incident in 2014.

A Kansas City radio station aired audio of the Chiefs Pro Bowl wide receiver denying committing assault and battery against his fiancee Crystal Espinal in 2014. He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2015. “You lied on me in 2014,”

Hill tells Espinal in the audio. “I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014.”

Espinal twice asked Hill, “where did the bruises come from?” NFL investigators say they have heard the full audio and interviewed Hill eight hours last month. The league is looking into Hill’s three-year-old son suffering a broken arm in an incident earlier this year and a possible suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.