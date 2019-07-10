Day two update from Missouri Stroke Play Championship

Players competed in the second round of the Missouri Stroke Play Championship Tuesday at Glen Echo Country Club. Like yesterday there was a morning andafternoon wave of players, with tee times starting at 7:30 this morning.

Scores were low again today with eighteen players finishing with a two-day total of even par or better. Yesterday’s leader, Christopher Ferris (St. Louis), held on to his lead with a combined 9-under score of 133 (65-68). Ferris has a two-stroke lead over second place, currently held by Jason Landry (St. Louis). He will tee off at 8:40 tomorrow morning on Hole 10.

Past Stroke Play Champion, Brad Nurski (St. Joseph), turned in the low score for the tournament today with a 7-under 64. His card showed seven birdies and no bogies. Nurski tees off at 8:30 tomorrow morning on Hole 10.

Following today’s round, the field was cut to the lowest 50 scores. Players had to score a combined total of 7-over or better to make the final day of competition. The remaining players will play a total of 36 holes tomorrow. At the end of the two rounds we will have a new Missouri Stroke Play Champion!

Stay up-to-date on all the action by following @MissouriGolf on social media and by going to our website, Mogolf.org.

