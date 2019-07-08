Missouri court rules in favor of effort to let voters decide on new abortion law

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri has won today in court its campaign to overturn an eight-week abortion ban. A three-judge state Appeals Court panel says Missouri Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was “without authority” to deny petitions to put the law on the 2020 ballot for constitutional reasons.

Ashcroft’s office could appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Among other things, the ban would allow abortions in cases of health risks but not for rape or incest victims. Abortion doctors who violate the ban would face prison time.

