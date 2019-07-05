Electric utility requests small rate decline for Missouri customers

Ameren Missouri is requesting a drop in electric rates for its customers – a whopping three cents per month for the average Missouri household or business. The Missouri Public Service Commission is considering the rate decline totaling about $1 million overall.

The company says some of the reasons for the rate drop request are due to a reduction in net-based energy costs, increased capital investment and income taxes. If approved, the rate change would take effect in May 2020 and then by law the next time a rate change could occur is in April 2021.

If approved, the rate decline would be the second one in about a year. Last summer, Ameren Missouri dropped electric rates by 6% as a result of a new state law and updated federal income tax regulations.

The electric utility’s coverage area includes 1.2 million customers in 64 Missouri counties and spans the St. Louis metro area and parts of northeast, northwest, southeast and central Missouri. Cities include St. Louis, Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.

