Plenty of snaps, crackles and pops will sound during this July 4th. According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the state has issued more than 1,200 permits for retailers to sell fireworks this year – roughly the same figure as in 2018.

Missourians are reminded to check local ordinances before lighting off fireworks.

Keep in mind that July 4th is the busiest day of the year for fires, with many being started by fireworks.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet