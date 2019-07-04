Military base to have largest fireworks show in mid-Missouri

Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri says the base will celebrate July 4th with the largest fireworks show in mid-Missouri. Long before the rockets’ red glare will light up the sky to recognize the 1776 Declaration of Independence of the United States, the installation’s big bash will already be underway.

The fun begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at Gammon Field with games, a car show, live entertainment, concerts by rockers Red Sun Rising and country artist Jarrod Niemann – all free and open to the public at Gammon Field. Party-goers can enjoy static displays, inflatable play areas for kids, interactive games, pony rides and a petting zoo. The event will include some popular carnival foods like cotton candy, funnel cakes, wood-fired pizzas and barbecue.

The annual 4th of July Car Show will give area auto enthusiasts a chance to show their cars, trucks or motorcycles. Vehicles will be on display from 3 to 6 p.m. at Gammon Field.

The KC Disc Dogs are scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. The KC Disc Dogs have performed for the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Wizards games.

A ceremony featuring the annual Salute to the Union will begin at 6 p.m. It features remarks by Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders, the Salute to the Union narrated by Fort Leonard Wood Drill Sergeant of the Year, Sergeant 1st Class Marianne Russell and the National Anthem performed by a vocalist from the 399th Army Band.

Red Sun Rising takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. The Akron, Ohio group will perform its signature “thread” sound, influenced by a mix of hard rock and grunge music.

Country music singer/songwriter Jerrod Niemann is scheduled to perform at 8:15 Thurday night.

The fireworks spectacular begins at about 9:30 p.m. The show will include more than 1,400 shells.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. No personal coolers, pets or personal fireworks will be allowed.

Parking is available at the Post Chapel, Nutter Field House, Baker Theater, Abrams Theater and surrounding streets.

The annual free event is made possible by the Fort Wood Recycle Program, which contributes $130,000 to the event.