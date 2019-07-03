Weekend warriors ready for the 2019 Show-Me STATE GAMES. Here’s what you need to know

In June, thousands of Missourians competed in Show-Me State Games events ranging from 3v3 Soccer to the Missouri State Senior Games. The Games will resume July 19-21 and 26-28 with dozens more sports, all of which are still accepting registration.

Last year, more than 20,000 Missourians competed in the summer Games in Columbia. Registration is currently open for all sports including the Games’ largest events – basketball, baseball, soccer and softball. Find all the details on the more than 40 events For 2019, the Games is adding motocross which will take place July 21 at Finger Lakes State Park.

The July Games will kick off with the final two legs of the Shelter Insurance Torch Run. The Torch will be in Jefferson City on July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Governor’s Garden. At 3 p.m. on July 19, the Torch will be run from the University of Missouri to Shelter Insurance. In addition, the Opening Ceremony, which will feature the lighting of the cauldron and a parade of athletes, will be held July 19 at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Participants have the option of representing their sport as they parade into the Opening Ceremony. Entry is free and open to all of the public.

Executive Director David Fox shares more info on registration, volunteering and the Opening Ceremony.

The Show-Me State Games is an Olympic-style sports festival with more than 40 sports for all ages and ability levels. In addition to the summer games, the Show-Me State Games offers events throughout the year to promote health, fitness, family and fun. Established in 1985, the Show-Me State Games is a non-profit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Health, hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia. For more information, call 573-882-2101 or visit www.smsg.org