WATCH: Mondesi’s big return to KC’s lineup. Martinez goes deep twice for the Cardinals

>>Indians Hammer Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Jake Bauers drove in three and highlighted a five-run third with a two-run double to propel the Indians to a 9-5 win over the Royals in Kansas City. Tyler Naquin collected four hits, including a RBI double. Trevor Bauer allowed five runs and 11 hits in six-plus innings, but claimed the win. Cleveland is 7-and-3 in its last 10 games.

Adalberto Mondesi homered and drove in three KC runs in his first game after being out with a groin injury. Jorge Soler clubbed his 23rd homer in defeat. The Royals have lost five-of-six.

>>Mariners Clip Cards On Late Beckham Homer

(Seattle, WA) — Tim Beckham’s pinch-hit solo homer in the eighth inning lifted the Mariners to a 5-4 win over the Cardinals in Seattle. Omar Narvaez also homered for Seattle, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Austin Adams got the win and Roenis Elias notched his 11th save. Jose Martinez had two solo home runs for St. Louis in the loss. Yairo Munoz added a two-run shot in the seventh for the Cardinals, who have dropped six of their last seven. Giovanny Gallegos took the loss.

>>Reds Beat Brewers In 11 Innings

(Cincinnati, OH) — Yasiel Puig homered in the seventh and scored the winning run from first in the 11th on a Christian Yelich throwing error as the Reds beat the Brewers 5-4 in Cincinnati. Eugenio Suarez belted his 20th homer with a man on in the victory. Joey Votto’s eighth-inning RBI double tied it. Yelich blasted his major-league leading 31st homer for Milwaukee, which had won three straight. Mike Moustkas and Eric Thames also homered in defeat.

>>Frazier Dazzles In Pirates’ Win Over Cubs

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Adam Frazier went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBI as the Pirates beat the Cubs 5-1 on a rainy night in Pittsburgh. Frazier is 9-for-10 with five doubles and a homer over his last two games. Neither starter returned after a two-hour, five-minute rain delay before the start of the fourth. Clay Holmes picked up his first win in relief. The Bucs have won nine-of-12. Willson Contreras had a run-scoring double in the ninth to prevent the shutout for Chicago. Kyle Hendricks took the loss. The Cubs have dropped three-straight and six-of-eight.