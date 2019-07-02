Suspect wanted in 2015 central Missouri murder case

A search is underway for a mid-Missouri man considered as a suspect in a 2015 murder case. Authorities are searching for 58-year-old Sandy Gallaspie of Jefferson City after authorities found human remains last week on a Cole County property. Gallaspie is considered armed and dangerous.

In a press release from Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler, he says the remains had been hidden on the property for some time. He’s confident in the identity of the remains but is not releasing the victim’s name until official notification is given.

Another person, Suzanne Ponder, has been charged with abandonment of a corpse in the case.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet